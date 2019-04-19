Local soldier surprises younger brother at North Reading elementary school

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A local soldier on a last-minute trip home for a couple days surprised his younger brother at an elementary school in North Reading.

“I really can’t explain it. It was just happiness. Like, joy,” said Otto Indelicato

Otto Indelicato doesn’t get to see his brother, Jake, that often because he’s in the navy and stationed out of state, but earlier this month, the 19-year-old planned a quick trip home.

“I wanted Jake to come into the school and so that we could dismiss Otto, but the principal and the gym teacher had a nice surprise planned,” their mother, Brenda, said.

Otto thought he was playing Marco Polo and had his eyes covered until he tagged someone a lot older and taller than his fifth-grade classmates.

“And then my brother stood in front of me, and I just hit him, and I looked up and it was him,” Otto said.

“All the teachers were crying, of course. The principal. Everybody,” Brenda said.

Due to his brother’s duties in the military, Otto doesn’t know exactly when he’ll see Jake again, but he has quite the memory to hold onto until the next time they’re reunited.

“I saw him like three or four months ago, but it was still an awesome feeling,” Otto said.

