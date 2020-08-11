Local, state police investigating fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police are assisting local police officers investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Brockton Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near 634 Centre Street shortly before 9 p.m. for reports of the crash.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to Brockton Hospital.

No further information was released.

