Local, state police investigating fatal pedestrian accident in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are assisting local officers who are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in Lawrence.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the accident near the North Andover Plaza shortly before 5:45 p.m. Monday, according to a release issued by the department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicles remained at the scene and is said to be cooperating with investigators.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Avoid the area of route 114 near the North Andover Plaza, LPD is investigating an car crash involving a pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/RpgDZug3b8 — Lawrence, Massachusetts Police (@lawrencepolice) February 8, 2021

