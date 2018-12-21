Local store chips in after vandals slash Christmas inflatables in Natick

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Natick that had nearly every Christmas inflatable ruined by vandals Wednesday night got a surprise from Home Depot Friday.

The store donated new inflatable decorations to the Hoyts, including a penguin, Santa, minion, and a giant teddy bear.

“Every one of them was slashed,” Angela Hoyt said. “My heart just sunk. I just was so sad that someone would do that.”

It happened about 9 p.m., and the family realized it when they came outside to turn off the lights.

The Hoyts have surveillance video of the vandalism, which they gave to police.

A video shows one person wearing a hoodie that the family says cut the inflatables open, leaving them deflated on the front lawn.

