BOSTON (WHDH) - As a heat wave expected to bring temperatures into the 100s approaches, store owners in Boston said they’re all stocked up on items to combat the high heat.

Economy True Value Hardware in Boston has air conditioners, fans, and cooling towels. The owner said he is expecting a rush of customers Wednesday, who usually come in after the first hot day.

“Generally it takes the first really hot night for people to get aggravated, and then they’ll want to stay cool. So come Wednesday, Thursday, we’ll have a big rush of them,” said Curtis Robinson, Owner of Economy True Value Hardware.

A doctor at Tuft’s Medical Center said young and older people are particularly vulnerable to the hot temperatures, as their bodies cannot regulate the heat as well. He said people should avoid being in the heat too long, drink sports drinks with electrolytes, and wear light-colored, loose clothing.

Some of the first signs of heat-related illness are nausea, headaches, lightheadedness, and weakness.

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