Local student paralyzed by stray bullet as child plans to study abroad

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local student is the definition of perseverance.

After becoming paralyzed by a stray bullet as a child, Kai Leigh Harriott is planning to study abroad.

Later this year, she will travel to Brazil.

Once she’s there, her mission is to look for more ways to make international travel more accessible for people with disabilities.

Through it all, her mission is to look for more ways to make international travel accessible for people with disabilities.

Her main message is based on forgiveness.

“I’m a risk taker, so I’m always willing to try to figure things out so that other people can enjoy their experience,” she said.

By any measure, Harriott is the embodiment of courage and grace.

Her story is one we’ll never forget.

Back in 2003, when she was three years old, a stray bullet hit her back, shattered her spine, and left her paralyzed from the waist down.

The Roxbury teen is now halfway through her freshman year at the University of Arizona.

This summer, she’s going to Brazil to study handicap accessibility there and racial disparities.

“The way race it talked about in Brazil is a lot different than how it’s talked about in America,” she said. “It’s not just black and white.”

Traveling to Brazil won’t be easy. She’ll get a first-hand experience of the challenges travelers in wheelchairs face every day, and she plans to write a report.

“People with disabilities also want to travel, but it’s a lot harder,” she said. “Brazil is not the most accessible country.”

Always looking to help others, showing her heart is as big as ever, Harriott was the one, who at six years old, forgave her shooter in court.

“What he did to me is wrong, but I still forgive him,” she said in court.

“What I always say is that forgiveness is for the self,” said Harriott.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help offset the costs of her trip.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)