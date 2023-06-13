SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Some students at South Shore Regional Technical High School recently brought an antique fire truck back to life, working over the course of two years to make sure their project stayed historically accurate.

The town of Scituate recently shared photos of the restored fire pumper truck, which dates back to 1924.

Altogether, 40 students were involved in the vehicle’s restoration.

“There was a lot to research to make sure it was correct,” said South Shore collision repair technology teacher John D’Andrea.

Among efforts, D’Andrea researched the truck’s original condition through museums, conversations with experts and other artifacts.

Two years after their work began, the truck will now be permanently displayed at the Scituate fire house, where officials also plan to build a separate building to act as a museum.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)