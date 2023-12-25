MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A local temple continued its efforts to make sure no one goes hungry during the holidays this year, continuing a decades-long tradition of feeding the homeless and people in need on Christmas Day.

Project Ezra has operated for more than 30 years.

Busy once again Monday morning, volunteers got to work around 2 a.m. at Malden High School, preparing more than 1,300 meals.

The number of meals prepared marked a record for Project Ezra. The mayor of Malden then helped deliver some meals, himself.

“Be appreciative of what you have, because when we are making these deliveries today, there are a lot of people in need,” said Mayor Gary Christenson. “It’s a reminder of just how fortunate we are, sometimes.”

Monday’s meals included more than 900 pounds of roast beef, more than 400 pounds of potatoes and a pallet of canned vegetables.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Executive Chef Michael Levine said he has been doing this work for more than 20 years.

“It’s my favorite day, because I get to work with my two brothers, my three nephews and it’s a family tradition for us,” he said.

“It’s beautiful because we all grew up in Malden,” he continued. “…We lived our lives in the city and we want to give back.”

Decades into their tradition of service, most of those involved in this latest year of Project Ezra work said they plan to continue spreading the Christmas cheer for years to come.

“It really creates a great sense of community from around the area to come together to do such a good thing,” said Project Ezra leader Jonathan Weiner.

Project Ezra is looking for new volunteers for next year. Those interested can reach out by email to Christmasdaymalden@gmail.com to donate or get involved.

