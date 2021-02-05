Local tour bus business looking to launch ‘mobile vaccination site’ fleet

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local tour bus business is looking to play a part in helping to get residents inoculated during the coronavirus emergency.

Yankee Line Motor coach company in South Boston is looking to launch a mobile vaccination site fleet to help get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of as many people as possible.

The company has been converting its buses into mobile vaccination units in preparation.

Since its fleet of buses are sitting idle at its South Boston headquarters, manager Mike Costa figured they could be used to deliver vaccines.

“This may be a solution for either going to employers themselves to provide a mobile vaccination unit, to low-income housing units as well, as well as generally rural areas where they may be traveling for miles and miles to get to a location to get their vaccination,” Costa said.

Costa said the tables on the buses can be used to store the vaccine and seats could be removed to make room for those receiving the vaccine and those administering them.

“And we’ve created essentially six different suites on board to be able to serve as vaccination stations,” Costa said. “Each bus has refrigeration on board, each bus has WiFi as well as power outlets to be able to provide the administrative aspect as well.

“An each one of the buses also has a mid ship wheel chair lift so somebody with a wheel chair or scooter can actually go on to the lift, come up to the level platform, come inside the vehicle and be administered the vaccine.”

The company has created a video to illustrate its proposal and to solicit contracts to help distribute the vaccinations.

Costa said Yankee is currently in discussions with federal and local officials about their proposal.

“We’re an idle industry; we’re an industry that is really kind of sitting with nothing to do so it could be an effective use of resources pivoting very quickly so we’re excited about that,” Costa said.

