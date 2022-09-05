BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire comedian-turned action figure designer has released a toy inspired by one of Boston’s most “Storrowed” traditions: the annual influx of moving trucks getting stuck under the low Storrow Drive bridges.

Nick Lavallee’s brand, Wicked Joyful, launched a tiny toy featuring a moving truck with a crunched roof, with “Storrowed” emblazoned on the side. Lavallee announced on the brand’s Instagram page that the toy has sold out within two days, with a limited restock coming back to the Manchester Arts Festival on Sept. 17 and 18.

Acrylic Christmas tree ornament versions of the truck are available for pre-order at wickedjoyful.com.

