MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The local Turkish community recently teamed up with other volunteers in Medford, rallying relief for victims of the devastating earthquake that rocked the Middle East this week.

Volunteers are collecting items to donate to those affected by the disaster. Together, volunteers said they hope the supplies will support survivors.

“As soon as we heard the news we started organizing ourselves,” Cenk Emre told 7NEWS.

Emre owns the Freerange Market in Medford, where volunteers have been organizing items to be donated, including coats, underwear and hygiene items, among other things.

More than 12,000 people have been killed in the initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks that followed in Turkey and Syria. Tens of thousands have been injured.

Emre said local community members have family members who are still under the rubble.

“They can communicate with them, but cannot have them rescued,” Emre said.

At the Turkish Consulate in Boston, efforts are also ongoing as many work with heavy hearts, knowing current work is just the beginning.

“We will continue until we see a stop sign from Turkish authorities and ground crews over there,” Emre said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)