Local universities indefinitely postpone Study Abroad programs to China

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University and the University of Massachusetts system has indefinitely postponed its Study Abroad programs to China as the nation grapples with a growing outbreak of coronavirus.

The program was slated to begin in mid-February but has since been postponed, a school official said. The students have not yet left for China and will either continue their studies in Boston or transfer to another of the university’s Study Abroad programs.

The state department chartered flight with 201 U.S. citizens evacuated from the epicenter of the outbreak in China touched down in California this afternoon.

Before landing, the flight stopped in Alaska where the passengers underwent health screenings.

All aboard are now voluntarily quarantined at an airbase outside of Los Angeles.

If they do not exhibit symptoms of the deadly virus after three days, they will be allowed to finish their journies home where they will be monitored fir the rest of the proposed two week incubation period.

“If they, thereafter, want to go to their home state and hometown, we will pass the information to officials in that jurisdiction so they can be actively monitored there,” officials said.

The Center for Disease Control has confirmed five cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. — two in California, one in Washington state, one in Arizona and one in Illinois.

Senator Ed Markey is calling on President Donald Trump to name a tsar to coordinate the response to the virus across the nation.

“It is critical we comprehensive plan,” Markey said. “It is critical that President Trump name a tsar, he hasn’t done it yet, to coordinate all of our efforts to limit the consequences of having this disease come into our country.

Here in Mass. local universities are taking steps to protect students.

Officials will meet tomorrow to decide if the coronavirus constitutes a global health emergency.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)