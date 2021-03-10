Local woman advocating to regulate pet daycares after puppy mauled to death

(WHDH) — A local woman is pushing the state to regulate pet daycare facilities after her dog was attacked.

Amy Baxter put her 7-month-old puppy Ollie in doggy daycare when she was out of the house. But, before it was time to pick him up, she was told her dog had been mauled by other dogs.

Ollie later died and Baxter learned too late that the facility did not have its kennel license.

Now, she is advocating for a new bill that regulates these pet daycare facilities and protects the animals inside.

“As much as it’s an animal protection bill, it’s also a consumer protection bill,” said Baxter. “You’re paying them, you assume that the employees have some knowledge of dogs, of dog behavior, of pack mentality. And so, I learned the hard way that that’s not always the case.”

She said she just wants something good to come out of her dog’s death.

Ollie would have turned 1-year-old on Wednesday.

