Local woman creates service to help people made vaccine appointments

(WHDH)– A local woman created a website to help people sign up for their vaccine appointments after seeing the difficulty her grandfather had trying to make his own.

Diana Rastagayeva created Massachusetts COVID Vaccination Help while on maternity leave and said hundreds of people have stepped up to help her improve on it in the days since.

“I wanted to really try to reach people who couldn’t do this themselves who didn’t have access to these resources and the way to really do that was build a website,” she explained. “The idea of setting up autofill, it’s almost laughable that they could do that, so that’s what we are here to do and we have hundreds of people ready to help.”

Rastagayeva said more than 500 people have signed up to help those in need so far.

Together they have made 750 vaccine appointments.

To apply for help, go to macovidvaxhelp.com and fill out an intake form or go to the site and request to speak with a volunteer by phone.

