Local woman finds new career path with help of new book

(WHDH) — Millions have been laid off during the pandemic and need some guidance. A new book could help those who are looking to re-engage their careers. It’s called “Career Choreography.”

“It’s going to be a rough go of things to find another job,” said Patti Theall. She’s been a newspaper ad executive for decades.

“I went where the career was,” she said.

That career took her from New Hampshire to Arizona, Virginia, Colorado, California and back to New England where she now lives on a cranberry farm on Cape Cod.

But three months ago, she was laid off.

“It wasn’t a surprise, I suspected it was coming,” said Patti.

Now in her 60’s, she finds herself out of work.

“So I started thinking in my own mind, what am I going to do?” said Patti.

Patti has sent out more than a hundred resumes but still hasn’t found a job.

“I’ve gotten two responses in the 3 months since I’ve been laid off to say, I was not selected as a candidate. The rest is like going into a black hole of no return,” said Patti.

Now a new book could help Patti and other unemployed people find exciting careers.

It’s written by career developer Ken Lindner.

“My life’s work has been about putting people into jobs in which they can shine – which make their hearts sing,” said Lindner.

Lindner has professionally guided the careers of many famous faces:

Like Mario Lopez, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Tom Bergeron.

Lindner had some advice for Patti in a recent Zoom call.

“I do believe things happen for a reason, and you were laid off because you needed a little push,” said Lindner.

“Absolutely,” said Patti.

In “Career choreography” Lindner maps out strategies to get people focused on who they are, what they love, and what they can bring to a new employer.

“It’s your chance to pursue your dreams, your passion,” said Lindner

Lindner tells people like Patti to think about what they really want.

Turns out Patti started doing that by getting a part-time job as a ski instructor in Canton.

“I love teaching. And I loved being on the mountain. I love the physical activity,” said Patti.

Before she read the book, Patti says she felt selfish for pursuing something just for fun.

But not anymore.

“I thank you for now relieving me of the guilt of taking the time to do that,” said Patti.

“it’s my pleasure. This is your chance to hit on all cylinders. You may never have another chance like this. I look at it as a pivotal, amazing chance,” said Lindner.

Working through exercises in the book, Patti realized she is well-suited to be a career counselor – especially for young adults.

“I love watching people overcome their fears and removing obstacles to their success,” said Patti.

“Maybe, knowing your love of skiing, why don’t you apply as a career counselor to places in Colorado, places in Utah?” said Lindner.

Now Patti is excited about her future.

“What a great time during Covid that he’s releasing this book. Because so many people are stuck.

Our time on this planet is a blink. We should all be doing things we love and we’re passionate about,” said Patti.

“Career Choreography” is Lindner’s fourth book.

It is available now.

