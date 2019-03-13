Local woman gets surprise of lifetime from Kelly Clarkson during show at TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local woman whose wedding went viral after her friends and family pulled off a Kelly Clarkson-themed flash mob recently got the surprise of a lifetime during a recent concert at TD Garden in part thanks to her husband.

Clarkson, who is known for inviting guests up on stage during her shows, asked Kate Saba Brewer to share the spotlight with her last week in Boston.

“It was an out-of-body experience. I’ve never felt any emotion like that before,” Brewer told 7News.

Brewer’s husband set up the surprise, leaving her in disbelief.

“I just lost it. I felt everything in my body just go,” she said. “I could barely walk to the stage.”

While on stage, Clarkson told Brewer that she loved the flash mob video and also announced another surprise.

“I heard that your honeymoon got canceled,” Clarkson said. “So I wanted to gift ya’ll a $1,000 just to get back to the Bahamas.”

Brewer said their original plans to visit the Bahamas was derailed because her passport was expired.

“She just is a great person. Such an inspiration to everybody,” Brewer said of Clarkson.

