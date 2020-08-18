Local woman going the distance to raise money for first responders struggling with PTSD

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local woman is lacing up her sneakers for a good cause and going the distance to raise money for first responders battling Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Lori Mitchener cruised through Boston Tuesday morning — just one of the many stops she has made since she started her 130 mile run from Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, to the World Trade Center in New York City

Mitchener is part of a team that will ultimately complete a 900 mile trek over 36 hours as part of the Run to Respond relay.

She took up the challenge in memory of an old friend.

“I told my friend that’s a firefighter, I said, ‘I’m gonna run this in honor of you.’ And in the time when I signed up and I ran, he passed away,” Mitchener said. “So, I run in his memory.”

With each step, no matter how hard it may get, or how tired she may feel she said there is a bigger purpose pushing her on.

“It’s a nice time for me to think about all the shenanigans I had with my friend that passed away and is no longer here,” she said. “It also makes me very thankful that we can give back to first responders.”

Mitchener expects to finish her leg of the race Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

