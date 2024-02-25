BOSTON (WHDH) - A celebration fit for a local legend.

On Saturday, a local World War II veteran was honored for his service at Boston’s Black Veteran Appreciation Brunch.

Brig. Gen. Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse was presented with the Boston Veterans Legacy Award.

“We are all blessed to be here, and I hope one day we don’t see Black veterans, we just see veterans,” he said to a round of applause from those gathered, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

“The extra fortitude and your love for your country that it takes to put on that uniform knowing that you’re going to serve and sacrifice for a country that may not recognize your sacrifice when you come home, there’s no comparison,” Wu said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)