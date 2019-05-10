Local WWII veteran honored by French consulate

A WWII veteran was honored by the French consulate Friday.

Frank Tedesco was a pilot who flew supplies to French soldiers who were surrounded by Germans.

The veteran was presented with the French Legion of Honour at his home.

Tedesco says he’s humbled to be honored for something that happened so long ago.

“It’s an incident that took place over 75 years ago,” Tedesco said. “I thought this was all ancient history from that time, but apparently it isn’t.”

Tedesco also says he still keeps in touch with some of the other pilots who took part in that mission.

