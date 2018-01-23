2 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Massachusetts

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead in apparent murder-suicide following a daylong standoff in a rural Massachusetts town.

State police say the standoff in Montgomery started on Monday morning when a man called police to say he had committed a crime. Police say they believed the man was armed.

Police responded to a home and started negotiations, shutting off a road near the home.

The scene was cleared at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

No information about the two people found dead in the home has been released. A spokesman for the Hampden district attorney’s office says more details will be released Tuesday.

Montgomery is a town of fewer than 1,000 residents about 15 miles west of Springfield.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)