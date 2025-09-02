WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two juveniles are facing charges after dozens of cars were broken into in Watertown, according to officials.

Police say they received 15 reports of motor vehicle break-ins on Worcester Street, Fitchburg Street, Quincy Street, Springfield Street, and Palfrey Street on Monday between 5:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m.

A vehicle was also stolen from Harnden Avenue on Sunday morning, according to police.

Police shared home surveillance video of a person going from one car to another on Fitchburg Street Monday morning. The person can be seen peering into windows and checking doors.

Jan Marchant says she forget to lock her doors after parking her car on Worcester Street, and someone stole a few small items from inside. “I know I should’ve locked my doors, but I came home, I was tired and I forgot,” Marchant said. “It feels kind of icky…just knowing that somebody went through my stuff.”

Responding officers say they found doors left open on another man’s car, where money and jewelry had been stolen.

“A bracelet that I got from the hospital when my daughter was born. That’s something I kept close to me,” Ahmed Naguib recalled what was taken from his car. “What’s more violating is that you know that you’re not one hundred percent safe anymore.”

One resident also shared surveillance video that shows two people looking through a car on Laurel Street.

Rob Mullen says the theives were, “going through all the cars across the street, trying to see which ones are unlocked, which ones they could get into.”

In the last month, Watertown police say more than 75 vehicles have been broken into, and six have been stolen.

Police say they were able to identify two juvenile suspects Monday in connection with the break-ins.

They say a car and other stolen property were recovered.

Watertown police say they will continue to work with residents to investigate the full scope of the thefts.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 617-972-6500.

