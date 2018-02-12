25-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A 25-year-old man has died after a single-car crash in Brockton.

Investigators say the vehicle struck several trees at about 4 a.m. Sunday before ending up on its side.

Authorities say Magno Cardoso, of Brockton, was the only occupant of the vehicle. Rescuers pulled him from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State police are investigating the cause.

The National Weather Service tells The Enterprise that visibility at the time was limited by rain and dense fog.

