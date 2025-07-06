MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man is facing criminal charges in connection with a shooting overnight that left a juvenile victim hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Light Guard Drive around 2 a.m. found the juvenile suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

An extensive area search was conducted, and multiple shell casings were recovered from a parking lot area between Light Guard Drive and Rockwell Avenue.

After an investigation, Core Moore, of Medford, was arrested on three counts of armed assault to murder and charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a family member, strangulation or suffocation, carrying a firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to police.

He is expected to be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Monday morning.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is urged to contact the Medford Police Department Detective Division at 781-391-6767. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so by calling the same number.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

