CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and firefighters responded to a report of a high pressured gas leak on Old Bedford Road in Concord caused by a gas line that was hit by work crews, Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that there have been no injuries and that nearby homes have been evacuated. National Grid is also on the scene.

“They were digging and they hit a gas main. And all of a sudden I hear this woosh!” said nearby neighbor Craig Dellapenna. “I watch, and the guys were trying to figure out what to do about it. I called the police, took the kids, and went out the back door, and that was that.”

SKY7 flew above the scene and captured video of firefighters spraying hoses and water shooting out of the ground.

According to the police, they are waiting on stand by for the gas crews to shut off the gas and asking drivers to stay out of the area.

No other information is immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)