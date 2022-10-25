BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians will get to do some taste-testing for Friendly’s starting Wednesday, the restaurant announced Tuesday.

For a limited time starting Oct. 22, local fans will get an opportunity to try out new dishes, including Fried Pickle Chips and and Spinach & Artichoke Dip.

For those looking for a fresh take on a chicken sandwich, the restaurant is offering a variety of options. Choose from the Chicken Parm Sandwich, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and a Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich. All are served hot on a toasted brioche bun.

Cheese enthusiasts might try the Mac & Cheese Bites: breaded and fried and served with cheese sauce, or the Cheddar Cheese Bites: fried cheddar cheese with marinara on the side.

Anyone interested can find Friendly’s restaurants in East Boston’s Logan Airport, as well as Peabody, South Weymouth and Norwood.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)