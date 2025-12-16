BOSTON (WHDH) - The Nutcracker Bear, an iconic and beloved character in Boston Ballet’s The Nutcracker, visited the Tufts Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Tuesday to spread holiday cheer to babies, families and staff.

The Bear is known for his high-flying leaps, technical choreography, and big personality. The character is original to Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen’s production of The Nutcracker.

The visit also coincides with the NICU’s holiday theme of The Nutcracker. NICU babies will be dressed up in a variety of Nutcracker-themed outfits to get families into the festive spirit.

Volunteers from Project Sweet Peas, a national nonprofit providing support to families with infants in Boston area NICUs, made a variety of costumes for the babies, including: Dancing Bear, Mouse King, Mother Ginger, Nutcracker Prince, Clara, Snow Queen, and Ballerinas.

Tufts Medical Center facility dogs Bob and Dottie were also dressed up for the event as well.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)