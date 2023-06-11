BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a two-car crash on Columbus Avenue near Egleston Square Sunday morning. A pedestrian was hit, and both cars were towed, officials said.

The victim was conscious and moving before being transported to the hospital. Police also said a building was also damaged in the 6:30 a.m. crash.

