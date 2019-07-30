Boston residents catch man walking out door with roommate’s TV, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing breaking and entering charges after residents allegedly saw him walking out of their apartment with their roommate’s TV Monday, police said.

Officers responding to Callumet Street at 8 p.m. allegedly spoke to two residents who said they were sitting on their couch when they saw a man walking out the back door of their apartment with their roommate’s flat-screen TV under his arm and fleeing toward the Dudley triangle area, police said. Officers allegedly saw a man matching the description of the suspect on Washington Street and chased him, arresting him after a violent struggle, police said.

Michael Castellucci, 35, was charged with breaking and entering, assault and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

