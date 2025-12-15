BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins continued their longstanding holiday tradition Wednesday of delivering gifts that were purchased through the team’s annual toy shopping event to pediatric patients at several hospitals around Boston.

Organizers said this year’s toys were able to be bought with the help of more than $20,000 contributed by the players and the Boston Bruins Foundation.

The players visited Boston Children’s Hospital, Franciscan Children’s, Mass General Brigham for Children, Shriners Children’s and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

To bring some holiday cheer, they came dressed in their jerseys and some fun holiday accessories to help spread joy to those who need it most.

“It’s a family. It’s a big city, everybody’s family here,” said Nikita Zadorov, a Bruins defenceman. “Like I said, the fans are stepping in, they’re cheering for us so it’s nice to give something back to the people in here. We all live in the same place and we’re all trying to make a good community in here.

