BOSTON (WHDH) - A Cambridge man was charged with drug distribution offenses involving cocaine base (crack cocaine) and fentanyl after attempting to sell to an undercover police officer, United States Department of Justice attorney Rachael S. Rollins announced.

Ashan Arty, 23, was arrested in February 2021 after attempting to sell crack cocaine to an undercover officer and the officer documented the interaction on an audio recording. At the time, Arty was on a pretrial release for multiple pending state firearm offenses.

Charges of conspiracy and intent to distribute controlled substances can provide a sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of $1 million.

Arty is currently in Massachusetts state custody and a detention hearing remains to be scheduled.

