Cape Cod residents demand major fix for Bourne bridges

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cape Cod groups are urging residents to speak up about the state of the Sagamore and Bourne bridges, demanding state and federal officials to replace the decades-old bridges connecting the vacation destination to the mainland.

The Army Corps of Engineers is studying the conditions of the bridges, looking at rehabilitating or replacing the 83-year-old spans across the Bourne Canal. But a group of Cape Cod organizations called Coalition for the Fix says action needs to be taken now.

“This is not about cramming more people on to Cape Cod. This is not about creating more traffic,” said Wendy Northcross, CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce. “This is getting bridges … to modern-day standards so traffic will flow better.”

The group is calling for residents to write in to the Army Corps of Engineers before written comment on their study ends this week.

