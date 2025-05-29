Movie history is on display on Martha’s Vineyard.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum opened a special “Jaws” exhibit for the 50th anniversary of the blockbuster film.

“Its always felt like a local story, and sometimes when you put yourself outside of it, you realize what a global phenomenon [it was] and something that is cemented in just general pop culture history in the 20th century,” Anna Barber said, curator of exhibitions.

The exhibit features rare photos, authentic props, and original artwork from the movie.

“We have two barrels from the movie, including one that appeared on screen,” said Kate Logue, assistant curator. “We also have one of the harpoon guns that was used during filming that was owned by a local man.”

The movie, which was filmed entirely on Martha’s Vineyard, has become a large part of the island’s history and culture.

Many locals even played extras and were involved in the production of the film.

“We have a whole part of our exhibition dedicated to the islanders that were a part of the movie,” said Cathy Mayone, managing director of the museum. “Many people were out on the water, helping with all the production of the movie as well.”

As part of the 50th anniversary, the museum will host a special five day event in June, featuring behind the scenes insight from those who were on set in the fictional beach town of Amity.

“Martha’s Vineyard is “Amity, “and “Amity” is Martha’s Vineyard,” said Barber. “I think certainly, for younger generations on the island, there is humor, there is pride, there is a little bit of a recognition that this movie is pretty fantastic.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)