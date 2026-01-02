BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people died after a boat capsized off Martha’s Vineyard on New Year’s Day.

According to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, Patricia Bergeron, 69, of Edgartown, and Roy Scheffer, 77, of Edgartown, were both unresponsive when first responders found them in the water near the overturned boat.

Officials say Bergeron and Scheffer were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and were later pronounced dead.

Before a 9-1-1 call was made, officials say a significant weather system came through with high winds and produced snow and sleet.

Sea swells were created as high as six feet and winds of 20 knots.

Officials say the incident appears to be an accident and there are no signs of foul play.

