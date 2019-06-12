Car fire temporarily shuts down part of I-495 in Boxborough

BOXBOROUGH (WHDH) - A pick-up truck that burst into flames on Interstate 495 in Boxborough Wednesday prompted road closures and major delays.
The northbound side of the highway was temporarily closed around 3:30 p.m. as firefighters worked to extinguish flames that poured out of a pick-up truck that was towing a trailer.
Police have not reported any injuries in connection with the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
