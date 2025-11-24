BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - People involved with Catholic Charities Boston prepared thousands of meals for those in need Monday during its annual event in Brockton that brings together city leaders and community members.

Volunteers, nonprofits and faith-based organizations were on hand to help pack up the meals. Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan was also in attendance.

Approximately 4,000 meals were packed and will be distributed around the region in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

The CEO of Catholic Charities Boston said while she’s happy to help people for the holiday, food insecurity is something she sees people battle every day of the year.

“So Catholic Charities will hand out Thanksgiving meals over the course of several days in different communities, but our food pantries serve people all day long,” said Kelley Tuthill, President and CEO of Catholic Charities Boston. “So it’s not just about making sure people are set for this holiday, we want to make sure people have access to food every day.”

Catholic Charities Boston reported a 32 percent increase in household enrollment for its food pantries between September and October.

