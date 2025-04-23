BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a van while riding a bicycle in Bourne Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bourne Police Department.

At around 12:47 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Academy Drive and Main Street for a child struck by a Massachusetts Maritime Academy van, police said in a statement.

The child was taken to a local hospital with a “suspected minor injury” for further evaluation, according to authorities.

The driver of the van remained on scene, police said. Delays are expected in the area for the next few hours.

