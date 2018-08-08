Concrete falls on car at Alewife garage

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A piece of concrete fell onto a car Wednesday at the Alewife parking garage, officials say.

The incident occurred on the second floor of the garage, and there were no injuries, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Department of Transportation.

Officials say that upon notification, MBTA engineers and independent engineers conducted an assessment of the garage’s condition and it indicated the garage was safe for use. It also identified the need for limited spot repairs to concrete on the second floor of the garage.

So they can make repairs, the MBTA will be closing the second floor for customer parking on Thursday. Because of space constraints inside the garage, the MBTA will be closing off the second floor for customer parking on Thursday.

