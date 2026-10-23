MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a four-alarm fire at three triple-deckers in Malden Friday afternoon.

The fire was on Porter Street and prompted responses from Malden and other surrounding communities.

Nearly 20 people were chased from their homes.

“I just saw the smoke coming out to the window, and we looked in the back, and it was a lot of fire,” Lavinia Rodriguez said, a fire victim.

“We had a report of somone on the third floor; they did a quick primary up on the third floor,” Leonard Dunn said, Assistant Malden Fire Chief. “But with the tremendous amount of fire, we had to get them out.”

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with what was described as a minor hand injury. All residents were accounted for, and no other injuries were reported.

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