SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Demolition of the bridge over Woodland Road in Southboro is underway Saturday morning, officials said.

The bridge is the first project of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Accelr-8 project on the Massachusetts Turnpike. Construction started between Route 9 and I-95.

The Acceler-8 project will replace or substantially repair eight bridges along the Boston/Worcester corridor of I-90 between June 18 and August 16. The work will be completed over those eight weekends in an attempt to keep the impact on commuters and travelers as minimal as possible.

Traffic is currently reduced down to two lanes on 1-90 eastbound and westbound in Framingham through Hopkinton due to the demolition.

The 1-90 West bridge project is expected to wrap up by the morning commute on Monday.

Now:Woodland Rd Bridge replacement;work inc backfilling & compaction operations behind abutments, crane setup & assembly in process. I-90 2 lanes open EB/WB Framingham-Hopkinton. Photo earlier pic.twitter.com/e0HiUxFVic — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) June 19, 2021

Drone footage of demolition starting on the @MassDOT acceler-8 project on the Turnpike. Crews are replacing 8 bridges over 8 weekends including this one in Southboro. https://t.co/OVDPIOh1wY pic.twitter.com/NaJueUJvUn — Jonathan Gulliver (@JLGulliver) June 19, 2021

