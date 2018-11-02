Dracut police investigate after students overheard making threats

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say that two middle school students were at the center of an investigation after another classmate heard those students threatening violence at a school in Dracut Friday.

Around 10 a.m. a student reported that they overheard a conversation between two other students in a hallway in which the students allegedly suggested a school shooting would happen later that day, according to a release issued by police.

The student told administrators who identified the students and then decided to contact Dracut police.

“Comments related to potential harm towards any member of our school community, whether they are made with or without intent, are taken seriously and are not tolerated in our schools,” said Superintendent Steven Stone.

Investigators were able to determine that there was no threat or danger to the school community, police said.

“This is an excellent example of see something, say something. In this case, we were quickly able to determine that there was no danger, but the student absolutely did the right thing in reporting what they overheard,” Chief Peter Bartlett said.

Parents were notified of the incident via an automated phone call and the school day continued without interruption.

No charges have been filed.

