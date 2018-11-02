Dracut police investigate report of students making threats

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say that two middle school students were at the center of an investigation after another classmate overheard them threatening violence at a school in Dracut on Friday.

A student reported around 10 a.m. that they overheard a conversation between two other students in a hallway during which the students allegedly suggested a school shooting would happen later that day, according to Dracut police.

The student told administrators, who called Dracut police.

“Comments related to potential harm towards any member of our school community, whether they are made with or without intent, are taken seriously and are not tolerated in our schools,” Superintendent Steven Stone said in a statement.

Investigators were able to determine that there was no threat or danger to the school community.

“This is an excellent example of see something, say something. In this case, we were quickly able to determine that there was no danger,” Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett said in a statement, “but the student absolutely did the right thing in reporting what they overheard.”

Parents were notified of the incident and the school day continued without interruption.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

