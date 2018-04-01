Driver injured when wild turkey hits car windshield

NORTON, Massachusetts (AP) — State police say a woman suffered injuries after a wild turkey hit her car’s windshield, shattering the glass.

Police say the 30-year-old Saugus woman was driving on Interstate 495 in Norton when the turkey hit her windshield. It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The woman was treated at the scene for injuries from the flying glass.

