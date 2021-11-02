BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ is getting in the holiday spirit by debuting a full lineup of new and returning seasonal beverages and on-the-go snacks Wednesday.

The newest seasonal selection in Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series is a holiday blend coffee, which combines Colombian and Ethiopian coffees for seasonal flavor notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit.

People can get a medium holiday blend coffee for $2 from Wednesday through Dec. 1 at participating locations.

Dunkin’ is also welcoming back its peppermint mocha signature latte, as well as a new toasted white chocolate signature latte, and a new white mocha hot chocolate.

“The holidays are officially a-brewin’ at Dunkin’,” the Canton-based coffee chain said in a news release.

For people looking to get a bite to eat, Dunkin’ has added Pancake Minis to its menu, as well as chicken, bacon, and cheese croissant stuffers and cranberry orange muffins.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)