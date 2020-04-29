Encore Boston Harbor Casino finalizing new plan to reopen after the pandemic

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - As companies try to come up with a plan to reopen after the pandemic, many now it will not be business as usual.

This including casinos and the Encore Boston Harbor is no different. They said they have been putting the finishing touches on their plan to keep people safe once the stay-at-home advisory is lifted.

Everett’s new casino has not even been open a full year before the virus hit and forced it to close down, put steel barricades at its gats and a security guard on the property.

But, brighter days are surely ahead and the process of figuring out how to reopen this and other casinos statewide is beginning.

“What we do know for sure is it will not be as simple as unlocking the doors and switching the lights back on,” Mass. Gaming Commission Chair Cathy Judd-Stein said.

The goal is to make every person visiting and working in a casino feel safe.

Wynn, the company that runs Encore has developed a program for its properties in Las Vegas for just that very thing.

Encore officials told 7NEWS the plan will be similar here.

So, when guests come back to Encore, they will likely see:

That valet services won’t be available

That they’ll have their temperature taken before entering

That they’ll get a bag with masks and hand sanitizer to use on the property

All bell carts getting sanitized in between each use

Only four people allowed in an elevator at a time

Inside each room, a spray bottle of sanitizer and wipes

On the casino floor, there will be changes too:

Things like opening every other game table

Removing chairs from tables to limit the number of people gathering.

Moving slot machines so they are 6-feet apart.

“Plans understandably continue to evolve as new information and data becomes available,” Judd-Stein said. “Whatever these plans will require a robust public education campaign for customers and employees.”

Right now, there is no set date for reopening but, when it does happen, the casinos will look different than when they closed.

Officials are also working on plans for the restaurants, retail stores and housekeeping.

Those who got to the resorts will be asked to briefly lower their masks so they may be identified.

