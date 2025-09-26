BOSTON (WHDH) - A new installation paying tribute to the victims of the deadly attack at the Nova Music Festival in Israel on October 7, 2023 is coming to Boston Friday. It’s a traveling exhibit that is a recreation of the festival grounds.

“We opened a memorial exhibit in Tel Aviv. We decided to recreate the festival ground; take everything from the festival, everything is original from the festival. The tents, the main stage, the bar, everything,” said Ofir Amir, Co-Founder of Nova Music Festival.

More than 400 people at the festival were killed, and 43 people were taken hostage.

Amir hopes the exhibit will serve as an educational tool.

“With this we can show the world what happened to us, to tell the truth, we can educate people, fight anti-semitism because the message is very clear with this exhibit. It is about what happened at the biggest massacre in the history of music festivals,” Amir said.

Visitors will be able to learn about the attack through the stories of survivors who say it’s an honor to be able to share their experiences.

“It is hard to dive right into and experience it every day again, to talk about it again everyday, but i do feel that the purpose is so much bigger than me. I am honored to be here and speak,” said Yaelle Bonnet, a survivor of the attack.

The exhibit first opened in Tel Aviv two months after the attack. It has since traveled to New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto, and now Boston.

Amir says it’s about bringing unity to the world.

“This should never happen anywhere in the world. This is why we built this exhibit and are taking it around the world,” Amir said. “Even though this happened to us, we are strong and we are strong together and the world will be strongest when we are all united.”

The exhibit will be on display in Boston until October 21.

