FAA: 2 people on board as small plane skids off runway at Hyannis airport

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A plane skidded off the runway and onto the grass at Barnstable Municipal Airport Monday afternoon.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene after a twin-engine Cessna 402 veered off Runway 24 around 3:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Two people were said to be on board at the time and they were not injured, according to airport officials. The plane suffered minor damage to its landing gear.

Investigators from the FAA are working to determine what caused the plane to drift.

No further details were released.

