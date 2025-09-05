GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of bobcats on the prowl in Groveland this week.

A homeowner in the town alerted police when a surveillance camera captured four bobcats walking down their driveway.

“Not very typical for our area so they thought we should know, so that’s when we posted on our Facebook to let residents know that they could be seeing a bobcat family in the area,” said Groveland Police Sergeant Christopher L’Italien.

Bobcats are considered common in the central and western parts of Massachusetts, but state wildlife experts say the population is increasing in Eastern Massachusetts.

Police say the group caught on camera was spotted in a neighborhood near the Groveland, Georgetown line.

Officers warned residents to make smart decisions if they come across the animals.

“I would just keep your distance, let nature be nature, observe from a safe distance,” Sgt. L’Italien said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)