Fire crews battling massive multi-alarm blaze in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a massive, multi-alarm blaze that is tearing through an apartment complex.

Video from SKY7-HD showed crews using ladder trucks working to extinguish the flames as they burned through the roof of the building on Robert ford Road.

A large plume of smoke could be seen billowing into the sky.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)