Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire at apartment complex in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews extinguished a two-alarm blaze that broke out an apartment complex in Westborough on Saturday.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at 13 Summer St. found heavy smoke pouring from a second-floor window, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Photos from the scene show emergency crews using ladders to try and knock down the blaze.

No one was injured.

Two apartments were deemed unlivable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters worked this 2 alarm building fire today at 13 Summer Street. Crews made a great knock down and there were no injuries. 2 units were displaced. Thanks to the M/A companies for the help. pic.twitter.com/M2kFITcG6z — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) May 4, 2019

