FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters put out a car fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham on Friday morning.
Emergency crews responding to the eastbound side of the highway at mile marker 112.4 found a car on fire in the breakdown lane.
The right lane was blocked as crews worked to extinguish the flames.
No additional information has been released.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)