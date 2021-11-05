FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters put out a car fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the eastbound side of the highway at mile marker 112.4 found a car on fire in the breakdown lane.

The right lane was blocked as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

No additional information has been released.

#MAtraffic: Troopers on scene with a single vehicle car fire on RT 90 eastbound at the 112.4 mile marker. @FraminghamFire can be seen extinguishing the fire. The right lane is taken at this time. pic.twitter.com/y9JZZDjrF7 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 5, 2021

